The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has withdrawn its personnel attached to the Member of House of Representatives representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Shina Peller.

NSCDC said the withdrawal of the personnel guarding the federal lawmaker became imperative given the call of duty of national importance.

LEADERSHIP, however, learnt that the recall of the personnel might not be unconnected with the introduction of a Bill by Peller, proposing to scrap the NSCDC and merge it with the Nigeria Police Force.

The proposed legislation was titled National Security And Civil Defence Corps (Repeal and Transition) Bill 2022, which passed the first reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The Bill seeks to repeal the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (Amendment) Act 2007, establish a transition management committee to superintend over the NSCDC, develop regulations and implement procedures for the transfer of assets and personnel of the corps to the Nigeria Police, and other related matters.

But in a letter to the lawmaker dated Wednesday, February 2, 2022, by the Head of Administration, Oyo State Command of the Corps, Sotito Igbalawole, the Corps claimed that the withdrawal of the men was necessitated by “urgent national need.”

According to the letter sighted by LEADERSHIP and with reference number, NSCDC/OY/173/VOL.III/196, titled, “Withdrawal of Personnel,” the directive for th withdrawal of personnel from the Oyo lawmaker was given the Commandant General of the Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

“Following the directive of the Commandant General on the necessity of the deployment of the command personnel for an urgent national security assignment; on behalf of the state commandant, I hereby withdraw all personnel attached to you.

“This is to meet up with the urgent national need. All inconvenience this might cause is highly regretted,” Igbalawole wrote.