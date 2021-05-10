Dr. Humberto Palladino (a.k.a. MagicSurgeon) is a board certified plastic surgeon with an excellent online reputation thanks to his amazing results and exemplary training.

Haute Beauty caught up with the renowned doctor who dishes on what procedure he is best known for, the biggest misconception about the field of plastic surgery and more.

My greatest achievement…

Happiness.

The future of my field is…

Regenerative and minimally invasive surgery.

The biggest misconception about my field is…

Plastic surgery is vanity.

My most requested procedures are…

Liposuction and fat transfer to the butt.

What surgical advancements are you most excited about?

Regenerative medicine stem cell research.

What are you best known for?

Body contouring.

What is your most memorable patient reaction?

Tears of joy.

What sets my practice apart is…

High quality and standards.

What I love most about my profession is…

Improving lives every day of my life.

Career defining procedure?

Clef lip repair.

What new services are you excited to offer?

Long lasting breast lift with internal bra support.