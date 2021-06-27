The heavy downpour in many states of Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) last Tuesday did some damage but the incident turned out to have vindicated the country’s federal lawmakers especially the Senators and their leadership.

The National Assembly structure which was built 21 years ago had it’s lobby turned to a fishing pond during Tuesday’s heavy downpour.

The rooftop of the complex was exposed to the heavy rain, subjecting keepers of the National Assembly offices into a marathon cleaning.

The lobby and other offices also leaked during the downpour.

As the rain was falling, the national assembly complex was filled with water both outside and inside the building with cleaners seen battling to control the spread of the water.

The incident happened when the members of the National Assembly were in session.

Some Senators also stood to see the leaked water the keepers were trying to control.

Journalists and photographers were busy taking pictures and videos.

The water was leaking directly from the roof while the car parks without water channels were flooded. Visitors and senators coming into the chambers watch in amusement.

The contract for the building of the National Assembly complex was awarded to ITB Nigeria on February 18, 1996 by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) during the military regime of late General Sani Abacha at the cost of $35.18 million.

The first phase was completed in the 90s and the second phase was completed between 2007 and 1999.

For over 20 years, the structure was not renovated. In 2019, when the new leadership of the National Assembly – Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila came to power, they approached President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to renovate the complex.

FCDA was mandated to send a budget to the National Assembly for the renovation of the complex. The National Assembly building, which is one of the national monuments, is maintained by the FCDA.

A budget of about N37 billion was approved for the renovation of the National Assembly complex but several outcry by Nigerians truncated the project.

With the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020, the budget for the renovation project was further reduced to N9 billion without cash backing.

Last week Tuesday’s embarrassment seemed to have vindicated the Senators.

Speaking on the issue, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Services, Sen Sani Musa said they have been calling for the renovation of the national assembly but that people who apparently had no idea of the decay in the complex opposed it.

Also, the spokesman of the Senate, Ajibola Basiru said contrary to the widespread falsehood being peddled both in the mainstream and online media as a fall out of the reported incident of the leaking roof of the National Assembly Complex after a heavy downpour on Tuesday, 21 June 2021, the National Assembly and its leadership is not responsible for the maintenance and renovation of the National Assembly Complex. He added that they never received a sum of N37 billion naira or any amount for the renovation of the Complex.

Senate president Ahmad Lawan while speaking on the issue, said the leakage of the complex was a vindication on their part.

“The fact that there was a leak to me is a clear testimony, confirmation and vindication of the position the National Assembly took initially,” Lawan said.