There are indications that embattled national chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, may have planned to return from his medical trip to Dubai and continue with his job as the party’s helmsman but was a victim of a palace coup staged by his colleagues.

A leaked letter which found its way to the public domain yesterday showed that Buni had officially transmitted his official duties to the acting chairman and Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

This confirms the report by our sister publication, LEADERSHIP, that before travelling to Dubai for medical checks last week, Governor Buni had officially handed over to Governor Sani Bello to pilot the affairs of the party in his absence.

Quoting a source within the APC national caretaker committee, the paper had exclusively reported on Tuesday that Buni’s initial intention was to ask former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, or the national secretary of the caretaker committee, John James Akpanudoedehe, to act on his behalf.

According to the source who is a party chieftain, Buni was however “discouraged by some persons within the party, especially state governors, who insisted on a neutral person to run the party in Buni’s absence”.

Apparently in a bid to dispel claims that he was removed as caretaker committee chairman at a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and APC governors last Sunday, Buni’s letter was made public and was trending on the social yesterday.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had while featuring in Politics Today, a Channels Television programme on Wednesday night, stated categorically that Governor Buni was removed from office and that he did not willingly transmit power to Governor Bello.

But in the letter dated February 28, Buni specifically asked Governor Bello take over his official duties as the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee in his absence, while he would be away for a medical trip to Dubai.

The letter which he also copied the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all members of CECPC, is titled: “Transmission Of Office Of The National Chairman, CECPC”

It reads: “This is to please inform you that I will be embarking on a medical trip to the United Arab Emirates from today, 28th February, 2022. I will resume office upon my discharge from the hospital.

Buni Won’t Return As APC Caretaker Committee Chairman – El-Rufai

“In my absence, I hereby transmit the functions of my office as the National Chairman of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to you. This is to enable the committee conclude all arrangement leading to the National Convention slated for March 26th, 2022 and other duties that may be required of the office.

“I invite all members to cooporate with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, by extending to him all the support that I have enjoyed from you. Please, do accept the assurance of my best regards.”

I Haven’t seen Buni’s Letter – Governor Bello

But in his reaction, the acting chairman of the the APC caretaker committee, Governor Bello, denied knowledge of the leaked letter written to him by Governor Buni, transmitting power to him before travelling out of the country.

Fielding questions from journalists after a meeting of the caretaker committee yesterday evening, Bello noted that he was yet to sight the letter which had gone viral on the social media.

“Is it on social media? I haven’t seen it yet,” Bello simply said.

Bello also hinted on the possibility of replacing the national secretary of the caretaker committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, adding however that the matter has not been discussed by the caretaker committee.

He said, “It hasn’t been discussed. It wasn’t in the agenda for today’s meeting.”

On whether there are plans by the committee to appoint a new secretary, he said, “Probably, but it hasn’t been discussed yet. We haven’t thought of it.”

Opposition Swells Against Party Chair, Akeredolu Accuses Him Of Planning To Supplant President’s Will,

Meanhile, the number of APC governors opposing Governor Buni is growing by the day, as Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday lambasted the embattled APC chairman for taking a path that nearly destroyed the party and supplant President Buhari’s will.

Akeredolu said the path taken lately by Buni and “an indivisible few, is a unenviable trajectory undeserving of our dear party. It is a disdainful narrative.”

While throwing his weight behind Governor Sani Bello of Niger State as acting chairman of the CECPC, Akeredolu dared those that are not in support of Bello’s leadership of APC ” to carry out their imaginary threats as reported in sponsored stories.We dare them to leave the party. ”

The governor said, “Their short-lived antics in armtwisting Governor Buni and probably, some pocketfilling elements within the corridors of power to supplant the President’s will through fake letters, endorsements as well as ‘Black Market’ injunction (procured since November, 2021) are despicable.”

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Akeredolu noted that no black market judicial procurement can stop convention.

According to him, the insidious and appalling happenings within the APC in the last few months, “especially under the immediate-past leadership clearly posit a huge embarrassment.”

He said, “With nostalgia, one can recall the moments of our struggle as compatriots from all walks of life enunciated and berthed Nigeria’s most ingeniously successful political network. Without being immodest, APC’s birth was a novel instance. The party’s philosophical beacon woven around its ideological leaning was alluring.

“Undoubtedly, the firm leadership, candour and honesty exemplified by Mr President who heads the administration that is the product of the APC deserve no less of support and complimentary responsibilities from all stakeholders.

“The installation of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC was beyond a call to service. It was a child of necessity moulded to one, instill discipline in leadership and engender coherence among stakeholders and more importantly, to deepen the Rule of Law in our party.

“Nevertheless, the courage and determination as well as shrewd sincerity of purpose demonstrated by most of the APC Governors remain a delight. Significantly, the swift response and prompt action taken by Mr President have, in no small means, salvaged our great party from internal scavengers. We indeed, survived a Civilian Coup largely inspired by mischief and incurable lust for power through artificial barricades.

“Succinctly, aside feeling very delighted as a major stakeholder in the latest successful Rescue Mission, I express my confidence in the ability and capacity of Governor Sanni Bello(ABU LOLO) to take APC through. We, the Governors are for the party except for the few “Yahoo, Yahoo” Governors (apologies to Salihu, former DG of the Progressive Governors’ Forum) who were hand in glove with Buni to circumvent the Will of majority of our Party (APC) members. Progressive Governors in the true name, mostly all of us, are determined to see our Party through these patchy parts at all cost.

“Now that the clear motive aimed at frustrating our national convention as been botched, our dear party is on the track to greatness. Gov. Sanni Bello, ABU LOLO, carry on; you have the backing of the majority of us. You shall see our FULL backing come Thursday, 17th March, 2022 at the National Executive Committee meeting.

“But as you know, this is ONLY for the conduct of the NATIONAL CONVENTION.”

Tinubu Lauds PMB For Intervention

Meanwhile, Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for intervening in the crisis rocking the party, saying the governing party must not be allowed to descend into the rank of other political parties.

In a statement he personally signed on yesterday, Tinubu described President Buhari’s remarks about the fate of the party last Sunday as characteristically concise and important.

He said, “Again, we all should thank the president for the Sunday remarks which he made. We should take full notice of the enduring import of what he said, his eyes on his legacy, on leaving behind a worthy legacy. Let us keep the APC on its rightful path and reject any ruse or artifice that would cause the party to betray its great calling.

“Many progressive leaders had invested time, energy, ideas and resources in forming the APC with a view to providing a better Nigeria. The president is a founder of this party. I too have lent my humble bit. As founding fathers of this party, we must continue to guard its purpose.”

Tinubu said Buhari “underscored the need for the party to perfect its internal processes so that it keeps faith to the progressive purpose for which it was founded,” adding that the idea of the president’s utterances was to ensure the party brings “forth a better society through just and compassionate good governance.

While the election season is upon us and politics begins to acquire a heavy intensity, we must never lose sight of this higher purpose, this greater good. Like the president said, we all must recall how progressive forces forged an alliance that produced the APC,” he added.

Recalling that APC was formed in response to the call for reform so that progressive governance for the good of all Nigerians could be established in the land, which was why President Buhari won the 2015 election and was re-elected, Tinubu however noted that the essential task of fundamental reform and improvement of society is yet to be completed.

The APC national leader continued: “We still have vital work to do. But the work can only be done by a party which is democratic and fair in governing itself as well as in governing the nation. This means that while people pursue their political goals they must also and always kept the greater collective purpose in mind.

“Let us be guided by the progressive and enlightened reason for the party. If we do so, the party shall not go astray or be riven by personal agendas and competition that becomes so heated that it turns into animus.

“Let us be more united in democratic purpose and practice. In this way we shall surmount the challenges, and complications inherent in any electoral cycle. The party can then gird itself for its finer purpose, giving the people the chance at better lives in a better society.”

Tinubu further commended Buhari for assenting to the 2022 amendments to the Electoral Act, noting that the new law would aid in the national pursuit of the fairest elections in the country, adding that as such, “the act may prove to be a historic milestone on our nation’s democratic journey.”

Buni: Group Carpets Gov El- Rufai Over Claims On CECPC Chairman’s Conduct

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Integrity Group has accused Governor Nasir el-Rufai of misleading party faithful and laying false claims against the chairman, Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The group said the governor is orchestrating a well-thought-out plot to sabotage Governor Buni’s efforts for his vice-presidential ambition.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the group’s secretary-general, Elder Ben Omale, described the Kaduna State governor as a person who can go to any length to accomplish his self-serving interest.

Elder Ben rubbished El-Rufai’s claims that “President Buhari and 19 out of 23 APC governors are in support of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to boot out Buni and the CEPCC scribe.”

The group also countered El-Rufai’s statement that Buni had been removed from office.

Abel said, “El-Rufai should be sufficiently schooled to accept that the APC is not Kaduna State that he governs by fiat. APC has organs that have layers of responsibility, and at no time was the power to hire and fire a caretaker chairman outsourced to El-Rufai.”

The APC Integrity Group said the governor’s assertion that his Yobe State counterpart declined to swear in state executives was also not valid.

“El-Rufai claimed that governors and President (Buhari) directed Governor Buni to swear in state excos elected months ago and that he never followed the order; that the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) asked him to brief them, but he did not.

“He further claimed that PGF did not know anything about the party. As usual, El-Rufai lied. He should have explained how Buni is supposed to swear in state excos when as many as 14 state chapters were bogged down by court cases that resulted from the kind of autocratic tendencies of the PGF.

“It also showed an absolute disregard for the other arms of government since the Kaduna State governor was practically expecting his Yobe State counterpart to disregard extant court orders that forbade the swearing-in of some of the state excos he was referring to.

“He also forgot that PGF is not known to law. It is at best a cartel, a criminal one for that matter, and is in no way superior to APC stakeholders, whose wishes Buni rather implemented over that of the vicious minority that the governors are.”

The group, however, expressed surprise that “El-Rufai is denying knowledge of a lawsuit he instigated and financed against Buni when the CECPC chairman was insisting on due process in the scheduling of the convention.”

Abel added that “Buni could not have hidden a bomb manufactured by El-Rufai”.

The APC Integrity Group, therefore, warned El-Rufai to stop his blackmail and leave Buni alone to run the CECPC in the fashion he ran it to reduce the crisis in the state chapters of the party.

The group, therefore, challenged El-Rufai to, in concrete terms, prove that the APC governors were opposed to Buni as chairman of CECPC.