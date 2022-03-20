Like 2003, 2007, 2015 the 2023 general election is being characterised by a lot of suspense. This is largely because it is a political transition process which would see many executive incumbents leaving office after their constitutionally guaranteed eight-year tenure.

As such, while some pundits perceive the battles within the political space as expected within the context of scramble to replace outgoing executive members, others opine that the tussle could have been less rancorous and more focused on governance issues.

Among the friction points in the polity so far is the debate over whether cabinet members should resign to contest for office.

This debate which had started during the Electoral Act Amendment process climaxed at the courts last week. The section says, “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

While signing the Bill into law, President Muhammadu Buhari had urged the National Assembly to revisit that clause which demanded the cabinet members who nurse ambition to vacate office.

He urged the National Assembly to delete the provision as it violated the Constitution and breached the rights of government appointees. Clearly, the law provided that cabinet members cannot be delegates in party primaries.

But the plea was turned down by the federal lawmakers who were applauded by the likes of former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

The executive did not give up on its move to eradicate that clause as it dragged the judiciary into the discussion.

The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia on Friday struck down Section 84(12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.

The AGF, Abubakar Malami, in his statement said the Act will be gazetted, factoring the effect of the judgment into consideration and deleting the constitutionally offensive provision accordingly.

The judgment has led to diverse reaction, while the House of Representatives, through its spokesman, Ben Kalu, said the House was not aware of this legal matter, some legal minds, like Hon Ebun Onagoruwa have faulted the judgement.

However, while at the federal level the debate rages, some state governors have since tasked their cabinet members who nurse elective political ambitions in 2023 to resign.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, had last year given members of his cabinet wishing to contest the 2023 elections till October 1 this year to resign their appointment.

While noting that he had no favourite candidate yet, the governor said he had always asked all those who come to inform him about their political ambition ahead of 2023 whether they had heard God tell them clearly to run for the position they want to contest for.

In Kaduna State, the same has been applied. Recently, all serving political appointees and other public servants in the state aspiring for political office were directed to submit their letter of resignation to the secretary of the state Government before March 31, 2022, setting the tone for a season of transition.

However, pundits argue that as 2023 draws nearer, political leaders who set to exit their current positions of stewardship should be as concerned about their political careers as the future of their people.

Reacting to the situation, a Kaduna analyst, Abubakar Abdullahi, said, “The need to sustain development through a transition to the next administration that will build on the achievements of the out-going one is particularly of interest in a state like Kaduna, which under Governor El-Rufai has made measurable and significant headway on developmental indices since inception in 2015 by delivering on campaign promises in the areas of infrastructure, education, healthcare and human capital development.

“El Rufai as an astute administrator and an epitome of transformational leadership, has been evident right from his days as the FCT minister and now as a governor, he has advanced the fortunes of Kaduna state through radical reforms, which have yielded positive values for various critical sectors of the state’s economy and has also recorded milestones in other human developmental indices, such as healthcare, education and wealth creation.

“It is further critical for Kaduna State to sustain the governor’s intolerance for mediocrity in public service, in order for the state to retain its current upward trajectory in attracting investments and development partners.”

In his contribution, another pundit, Benedict Onyebuchi, told LEADERSHIP Sunday: “The beauty of democracy is that while everyone is presumably qualified to contest for elective office, the qualities of capable leadership must be genuinely scrutinised by the electorate who makes the final decisions.

“This is where the electorate should be wary of frauds and particularly the ones that are pushed forward by their greed for power with no track record of performance in any public service position, those who are relatively unknown or known as political jobbers and have contributed nothing to the development of the state.

“I believe Nigerians have become wiser and will no longer be fooled into following blindly, only to wind up in disastrous alleys of backwardness in a progressive world.

“But talking of youths, only the ones who have been groomed through requisite education, political exposure and public administration in different capacities, can and should be encouraged to serve their people.”

Pundits argue that the world is in a generational dispensation that vets political office seekers on how qualified and suitable they are for the job, how much experiences they’ve garnered over time as well as how politically steeped they are to govern diversity, which constitutes the makeup of every state.

The pertinent questions of local zoning arrangements, religious sentiments and party affiliations should be addressed by the electorate in a more open-minded manner, as development is globally considered a neutral expectation and a democratic dividend for every citizen, not just for a section of the state or country.

Whatever decision incumbents take in promoting a candidate, it is crystal clear that looking out for the betterment and future of the state they have helped to reposition in terms of infrastructure, education and attraction of investments cannot be undermined. This is particularly the case with Kaduna State. Incumbents like Governor El-Rufai owe it a duty to the people in ensuring that they work towards entrenching the groundwork for a sustainable developmental legacy and engrave their names in gold ad-infinitum, in history and posterity.

No doubt, El-Rufai has done well in transformational leadership, building infrastructure with zonal spread in the state, President Buhari attested to this during his recent visit to the state. But who the Kaduna governor decides to entrust power to manage and sustain his legacies in governance will certainly determine his place in history as a leader who proved to be the game changer and left an indelible mark in governance.