Of course, the Nigerian financial sector, especially the capital market needs some initiatives to explore its potentials. Mobilisation of domestic savings for capital formation and investment and expanding the tax base for higher revenue mobilisation are some of the critical success factors for harnessing the true growth potential of the Nigerian economy.

The federal government is not unmindful of the enormous potentials in the capital market and finding ways to take into them. To do so, the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed inaugurated a special committee to study the proposed National Savings Strategy paper and advice the government on the feasibility of the proposals and/or recommend changes.

Apart from that, the committee’s mandate was also to advise on ways and means of mobilizing and channeling corporate and individual savings to accelerate domestic capital formation to support entrepreneurs and enterprise development and consequently achieve the urgent task of diversifying the economy and deepening the capital market.

The need to establish a National Savings Strategy, strategic blueprint, was recommended in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) owned master plan as one of the key strategies to enhance capital formation by mobilising domestic funds for investment to drive rapid economic growth.

It envisages the deliberate provision of risk capital as venture capital and private equity that are naira based and more committed to the long-term prosperity of Nigeria as well as create a buffer to the instability created by foreign investors.

Speaking at the occasion of the inauguration of the national savings strategy workshop, director-general of SEC, Lamido Yuguda believes that implementation of the implementation of the initiatives in the 10-year master plan will transform the Nigerian market, facilitate the diversification of our economy, encourage savings and create wealth. This will no doubt grow investor confidence, improve the depth and breadth of the market in terms of product offerings, engender market integrity, and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

A federal working group was set up in May 2020 to advice the federal government on the feasibility of the proposals or with recommended changes; and advise on ways and means of mobilizing and channelling corporate and individual savings to accelerate domestic capital formation to support entrepreneurs and enterprise development in the urgent task of diversifying the economy and the deepening of the capital market.

The growth of any economy depends on the level of capital accumulation. Capital accumulation in turn depends primarily on savings and investment. The critical twin issues for driving growth in any developing economy are, on one hand, how to stimulate investments and on the other, grow savings to finance the needed investments.

An appreciation for how to stimulate savings forms the basis for targeted policy interventions, from the design of tax and incentive systems to the structure and philosophy that underlines financial market regulations. Against this backdrop, the NSS was proposed.

Interestingly, drafters of the report believe that a National Savings Scheme for Nigeria as proposed in the strategy document is feasible albeit some caveats: it must be a mandatory savings scheme for individuals in the formal sector; only individuals between the ages of 18 – 50 should be mandated to participate; the savings scheme must be driven by incentives, primarily tax; based on the fact that a national corporate savings scheme is not feasible at this.

But it’s not a tea cup. For those that drafted the report, seven steps must be taken to build a resilient national savings scheme. According to them, if the foundational pillars are properly addressed, it will help mobilize and create a savings culture in Nigeria. The advice is that to achieve the desired goal, there must be macroeconomic stability; strong incentive regime; secure and diversified savings instruments; increased awareness of the benefits of saving; efficiency of the operational structure and intermediation; transparent and effective governance structure; and finally; and capacity building.

“Our humble prayer is that the Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning consider and accept the recommendations of the working group and facilitate the adoption of the National Savings Scheme framework as one of the government’s developmental programmes,” the 18-man working committee said while presenting their recommendations to the finance minister recently.

The minister of finance seems to be thinking in the same direction of the committee members on how to entrench a savings culture in Nigeria. Mrs Ahmed told those at the submission of the report on the National Savings Scheme in Abuja recently that she would review the report and work with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other stakeholders to ensure that the country fully realises the potential benefits of the Scheme to the country.

Ahmed said, “We understand that this initiative will involve several other agencies such as the CBN, FIRS, NAICOM and other important stakeholders.

leverage on our collaborative working environment within the Government to ensure we get necessary buy-in and commitment from relevant stakeholders.

“On behalf of the federal government and the Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning, I extend my sincere appreciation for your selflessness in giving your time and skill in this painstaking work in support of government. I trust that we will count on your patriotic spirit when we call on you for further support in this or other laudable endeavours for our dear Country.”