Dr. Yahaya, Nuhu

A gradual return to normalcy from over seven months of disruption from the global pandemic has proven some resilience peculiar to Nigeria and Nigerians. Even as the Nation faced tough times as the wave of a new pandemic hit the core of our economic and social life, there has been far less consequence than contemplated.

Although the cases of both infected and dead victims recorded from the COVID-19 pandemic can be considered low when compared with other countries known to have similar or lower population rate, better healthcare delivery systems, more improved governance structure, including response mechanisms and much more; it may however not be appropriate to take the less catastrophic outcomes we have recorded for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) daily updates, the number of tested persons was at 181,248, while confirmed infected persons was 31,987 as at 11th of June 2020. By 15th of November 2020, the numbers have moved to 705,809 tested persons, 64,996 confirmed cases and 1,163 deaths. This is still less than about one percent in a population of approximately 200 million people. The number of tested persons is obviously too low to ascertain the actual number of those infected or actual death cases by the virus. Scientifically, this number is not enough to claim that, enough efforts have been put in place to identify infected persons in the country.

In addition, some state governments have inadvertently undermined efforts by the federal government to contain the spread through imposed lockdown and other measures. This tells a lot on how uncoordinated the government is and possible negative effects it can have on the people and economy as a whole. Few States had taken the right measures in line with the federal government directives, but it still does not change the fact that, with incorrect information, there will hardly be a real solution.

The lack of actual and accurate data on infected cases remains a problem which cannot be addressed if the government does not find ways to rapidly increase testing capacity, by either developing its own test kits or purchase more from producing countries like South Korea, China or even Senegal.

How prepared are we, if there will be a second wave of Covid-19 or another pandemic?

Advertisements





Many analysts are currently predicting a second wave of the Covid-19 spread; and that this time African countries are likely to be at the frontline of this strike. But with poor health care systems, falling revenue, drop in foreign aids and confused governance, the images might be worse than that of the first wave.

Moving forward, the country must increase the size and scope of testing and do more in the area of sustained public enlightenment. Effective testing is the only way to confirm the real number of infected persons. This will also depict the true nature of the threat that Covid-19 poses and eventually trigger a more serious and rapid approach to tackling this dreadful attack on the country.

Dr. Yahaya, Nuhu is an Economist, a Planning Expert with Administrative and Financial Management skills, working with the Government of Nigeria