Richard Ndoma, Calabar

Managing Director of Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA), Engr. Bassey Edet Nkposong says his inability to raise N15 million for settlement of hoodlums on Saturday was responsible for setting ablaze of 34 vehicles belonging CRBDA, looting of offices, guests houses and factories in the entire Basin town by hoodlums.

Nkposong stated this yesterday while conducting media men round the headquarters of the Basin Authority situated along the 8 miles axis of Calabar, stressing that in his opinion the hoodlums were not looters but mercenaries imported into the town by master- minders of the crises to specifically launch attack Basin town.

In his remarks, the Basin Authority MD said, “The total destruction and looting of the Cross River Basin Development Authority is a planned attack done by imported mercenaries. During the 2-day mindless looting and destruction of offices, factories, poultry, guest houses, vehicles, anything insight, they used one of my staff phone numbers to speak with me.

“The leader of the army of the mercenaries said to me authoritatively, ‘Give us N15 million if you want us to spare CRBDA. Nothing more or less.'”

The Basin Authority MD stressed that it was unfortunate that even when he made several efforts to negotiate with the leaders of the hoodlums with the sum of N5 million so that the property of Basin Authority would be saved unfortunately, the hoodlums declined and went ahead to wrecked havoc in the entire Basin town.

The MD stated that investigation in currently ongoing to ensure that those behind the attack can be fish out notwithstanding the fact that they work with Basin Authority.

He appealed to those in possession of property of Basin Authority to quickly return such property of have themselves to blame as Authority of Basin Authority would leave no stone unturn to ensure that those who had stolen from the establishment are fish out to face whatever consequence that would be meted to looters.

“If you are in custody of CRBDA property, I appeal to you to return them. The police and other law enforcement officials will embark on a house to house search of the looted property.”

When asked to state the total amount of money lost by the authority as a result of the attack, the MD maintained that he cannot evaluate in financial terms the extent of destruction stressing, “But the property destroyed at the headquarters of the Authority runs across several Billions of Naira.”

The Basin MD lamented that his major headache at a moment is how to rehabilitate the mental and psychological trauma suffered by staff as a result of the attack and destruction of the complex.

Items burnt by fire includes documents, all the plants, machineries, workshop tools, water processing equipment/ancillary materials, assorted chemicals in the water factory, generators, computers, CCTV installations and several others.

Also razed by fire includes office furniture, refrigerators, water dispensers, internet facilities, air-conditioners, printers, total removal of doors, windows, fixtures etc etc.

Nkposong lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for asking the minister of state for power Godwin Jeddy-Agba and another team to the Authority, to ascertain the extent of damage done to Basin Authority as a result of the attack.

The Basin MD lauded the host community for rising up to repel the attack even though they were overpowered by the mercenaries.