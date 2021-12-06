Sani Ahmed, chief coach of the Kano Pillars Basketball Club, like other basketball players, referees, statisticians and other stakeholders bearing the brunt of four-year hiatus Nigeria basketball league on account of leadership crisis in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), has narrated his ordeal.

The former D’Tigers coach, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports on the sideline of the recently concluded Nigeria Men’s Premier Basketball League Final 8 held in Abuja, said it was difficult catering for members of his family with the usual stipends and match-winning bonuses from playing competitions.

He said the inactiveness of domestic basketball in the last four years has dragged the Nigerian clubs backward and commended the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for organising the Final 8.

“Like now that I come for Final 8, they will pay me a small allowance apart from my monthly salary and this allowance could take me and my family for one week. But when there was no competition, where do I get the money from?

‘So, it was not easy for us, but I thank God that Madam understands the situation,” Ahmed said.

He stated further. “Most of the home based basketball players depend on the allowance they get from playing competitions to feed their family and pay their children school fees and so on.

“The inactiveness of the domestic leagues for four years have dragged the teams backwards. For instance, the home based players that went to Rwanda were beaten by every team in the competition and that doesn’t used to happen before. I remember carrying six home based players to the All African Games in Mozambique and we won the title in Maputo. The inactiveness of the domestic basketball league has really affected the players.

“Secondly, the players could not aspire for anything. The dream of every player is to play for his national teams but when there is no league and you invited 12 foreign based players, there would be no hope for the home-based players. Most of them have decided not to play basketball again, but I hope it will begin to change for the better now that the Federal Ministry Youth and Sports has intervened in the lingering crisis in NBBF.