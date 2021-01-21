BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Following the inauguration of the 46th President of United States

yesterday, the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education

(CHRICED) has felicitated with President Joe Biden and Vice

President, Kamala Harris.

The group therefore called on individuals and institutions in Nigeria as well as those in other parts of the globe still struggling to institute real democracy to pick the valuable lessons from the example of how US democracy triumphed, despite the clear and present dangers it was faced with.

Executive director of CHRICED, Comrade Dr. Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi said even though, the United States is not perfect as a country, its stated ideals of democratic decision making, rule of law, respect for human rights, and of social justice, confer on it the exemplary status of the “shining city upon a hill.” He said that even with all its flaws, the ideals which the United States has committed itself to promote across the world, have inspired pro-democracy struggles in other parts of the

world, especially in Africa.

“CHRICED salutes all the critical US national institutions, which showcased the fact that democracy is indeed the ‘government of the people, for the people and by the people.’ These institutions achieved

this feat by rising on several occasions to preserve the sanctity of the democratic process despite the onslaught of desperate political actors who engaged in peddling misinformation and the so-called alternative facts,” he added.