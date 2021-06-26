The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the inauguration of those it called ‘unidentifiable persons’ as local government area chairmen in Niger State as illegal, adding that it didn’t authorize the exercise.

Advertisements





National vice chairman of the party in the North Central zone, Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan, yesterday said the action was an abuse of privilege which cannot be condoned under any guise whatsoever.

Shan said, “It came to the party as a shock that some leaders operating without the mandate of the party conducted the said illegal inauguration at the PDP Secretariat in Minna, the Niger State capital, without the approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) which has the statutory powers to direct any of its organs to undertake such functions.

“The Niger State Caretaker Committee, acting on the directive of the NWC, will not tolerate the activities of such individuals who have no legal powers to preside over the affairs of the Party in the state.

“Accordingly, the purported inauguration of some unidentifiable persons as LGA party chairmen in Niger State is unknown to the party, illegal, of no effect and should stand disregarded.

“Furthermore, such persons are advised, in their own interest, not to parade themselves as officials of our party, as such would attract unpleasant consequences.”

The PDP also cautioned those behind the inauguration to desist from actions that undermine the dictates of the party constitution as such would attract very stringent sanctions by the National Working Committee.