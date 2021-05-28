Following incessant attacks on security formations in Rivers State, majority of the officers and men of the Rivers State Police Command no longer wear uniforms.

No fewer than 12 policemen and officers had been killed in the past three weeks during attacks by unknown gunmen on police stations and other security formations in Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state.

LEADERSHIP observed that apart from policemen and officers working at the police headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt and Government House, Port Harcourt, others prefer to wear mufti to their places of work.

It was also observed that policemen who are on bullion van escort duties prefer to dress in mufti, wearing only fez caps with SP boldly written on them to signify that they are security operatives.

A senior police officer, who spoke with LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity, said dressing in mufti was one of measures adopted by policemen to protect themselves from attacks.

He said: “We have realised the policemen have become endangered species in this part of the country. Every day, you hear about attack on police stations and killing of policemen.

“So, we thought it wise that for now, dressing in mufti would be the best. When you are dressed in mufti, maybe, Jean, T-shirt and fez cap, you will not be easily identified as a policeman and become a target of the unknown gunmen.”