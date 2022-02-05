The people of Ilorin Emirate in Kwara State now live in fear following the upsurge in kidnap incidences in Ilorin metropolis and its suburbs.

In recent times, there were occurrences of abduction of people within the emirate, especially in Ilorin West and Asa local government areas.

Two notable incidences of abduction of people by gunmen took place in Sosoki and Afon axis of Asa local government area last year while one incident has been recorded in 2022 in Ilorin West local government area.

On November 10, 2021, the owner of a water factory, Fatima Nurudeen and seven of her staff were abducted by gunmen in Sosoki in Asa local government area.

The police were able to secure the release of seven of the victims. LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the factory’s owner was later freed by her abductors after the payment of N5 million ransom by relatives.

Also, on December 9, 2021, gunmen kidnapped a traditional ruler, Dr Zubair Folorunsho Oba, along Ilorin-Afon road in Asa local government area.

The police secured his release after seven days in captivity. LEADERSHIP later learnt that the family paid N6 million ransom for his release.

Also, on January 6, 2022, a retired deputy comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mohammed Zarma, was abducted in his farm at Egbejila village in Ilorin West local government area.

Consequently, leaders of two indigenous associations in Ilorin Emirate; the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressives Union (IEDPU) and Ilorin Emirate For Unity And Development Initiative (IEUDI) have cried out over the incessant kidnap cases in the emirate.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the secretary general of IEDPU, Mal Abubakar Imam, said that the umbrella union of socio-cultural groups in Ilorin Emirate had reached out to security agencies on why every measure must be deployed to stem the trend.

Imam called on the state government and the security agencies to synergise with a view to bringing to an end every form of criminality in the emirate.

“The IEDPU, as a major stakeholder in the peace and progress of the nation most especially Kwara State and Ilorin Emirate specifically, is worried about the trend of the incessant kidnap cases across our community particularly within Ilorin, the state capital, and Asa local government area.

We are disturbed that the age long peace and harmony of Ilorin are being mindlessly threatened by criminal elements who must have settled among us or come from far and near to perpetrate criminality.”

“We are therefore using this opportunity to call on the Kwara State government and the security agencies to collaborate among themselves with a view to coming out in full force to eradicate all forms of criminality for peace and sanity to return to our land as it has always been from time immemorial. We are ready to do every other thing to ensure that crimes and criminality are reduced,” Imam stated.

The national secretary of IEUDI, AbdulSalam AbdulRauph, said the association was planning a security summit to discuss and find solution to some security challenges threatening the peace of the residents, most especially the recent incessant kidnap cases in Ilorin Emirate.

AbdulRauph, who noted that the security agencies and the state government were doing their best to ensure security of lives and properties in the state, added: “We want to see how our traditional chiefs, vigilantes and local hunters could synergise with the security operatives to bring out effective policing of the entire Ilorin emirate.”

The police command said Kwara remained about the safest state in the country.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said contrary to insinuations from certain quarters, Kwara had not turned to a heaven of kidnappers.