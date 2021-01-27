By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The traditional ruler of Evo Kingdom in Rivers State, Eze Leslie Eke, has said the incessant strike actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Nigeria Union of Teachers and others relevant organizations, was gradually crippling Nigeria’s education sector.

Eke stated this in Port Harcourt when a non-governmental organisation, the Niger Delta Young Achievers Network (NDYAN) honoured a taxi driver’s son, Ike Holy Innocent Destiny, for excelling in his academoc pursuit.

Ike, a graduate of Showers Christian High School, Port Harcourt came out with flying colours in the Rivers State Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the National Examination Council (NECO), the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the Cambridge A Levels In 2019 and 2020.

The monarch said: “I wonder what these incessant strikes does to our education sector. Government needs to look more into the sector. In the neighbouring Ghana, there are no blockades in the education sector.

Today, it is the National Union of Teachers that are going on strike, tommorow, it will be ASUU and next tomorrow, you will hear another union. Even as we speak, another strike is looming. Whatever that is being demanded by teachers should be given to them; they are doing their bit to deliver results in the education sector.”

Earlier in his speech, acting chairman of the Board of Trustees of NDYAN, Engr. Antony Akpan, said the NGO was set up to identify and promote young persons in the Niger Delta region who choose to shun vices and focus their energies towards achieving feats of note in the academic world.

Akpan said: “As the name implies, this is a not-for-profit organisation, created to identify and promote young persons who choose to shun vices, and to rather focus their energies to achieve feats of note, especially in the academic world, in their early years.

“We realise that such young achievers in other regions receive attention and support at various levels, that spur then to expand their vision to grow bigger and to achieve more. We believe such positive approaches must also be encouraged in our region.”