By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and other key stakeholders in the electoral process yesterday stressed the need for political parties to establish a legitimate and effective tool for the promotion of inclusiveness and internal democracy ahead of the 2023 election.

The stakeholders noted that inclusiveness in politics remains key in the promotion of internal democracy, governance and also vital in strengthening policymaking for sustainable democracy.

It was also unanimously agreed that no voice should be left unheard or be left behind to any form of exclusionary rhetoric.

Speaking during a workshop on INEC’s Election and Party Monitoring Department in conjunction with Westminister Foundation for Democracy (WFD) workshop on inclusive politics, INEC director of Election and Party Monitoring (EPM) Aminu Idris, said most political parties don’t carry their members along which impedes accountability, citizen participation, and growth.

He said: “One of the biggest challenges affecting political parties is internal democracy whereby political parties don’t allow members to fully participate in the activities.

“If you run a party and you don’t allow members to participate then the political party can grow. Political parties need to play the role they opt to play which includes enhancing democracy to make it sustainable and seen as a tool of governance.”

He said the role of the commission is to ensure that political parties adhere to their internal constitution, the electoral act, and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Chief Leonard Ezenwa, said that working to strengthen democracy around the world has never encountered challenges like it is currently facing now.

Ezenwa said from China to India, Russia to the United States, and from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Sudan, and elsewhere there has been a reoccurring assault on the sanctity of democratic principles, practices, and culture.

“The United State which is the bastion of global democracy had the symbol of its democracy Capitol Hill thoroughly desecrated last month,” he said.

The country representative of the WFD, Adebowale Olorunmola, called on political parties to give more access to women, youths, and the affected groups, as they remained the main vehicles for participation.

He said the vision of WFP is of the universal establishment of legitimate and effective multi-party representative democracy.

“We contribute this by supporting inclusive governance which strengthens policy-making, accountability, representation and citizen participation.