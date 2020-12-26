He said the administration had also given priority to people’s voices, particularly the council of traditional rulers in the state.

Speaking at Ilesa where he commissioned the palace of the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oyetola said his administration chose to place premium on the people’s views and contributions as a noble way to entrench good governance and all- round socioeconomic development.

It would be recalled that the palace of the monarch got burnt in 2008, an incident that led to the quest to reconstruct the palace with a modern look.

Oyetola who described the people as central to the administration’s development agenda, attributed the huge investments made by the administration across sectors to the hands of fellowship and wide acceptance with which the government had received from the residents so far.

Commending Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, and sons and daughters of Ijesaland for building and bequeathing the iconic palace to the Owa Obokun royalty, Oyetola said the gesture would further cement the existing bond of unity, love, harmony and brotherhood among the sons and daughters of Ijesaland in particular and Osun in general.

In his remarks, the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, said the construction of the palace was in furtherance of Ijesa people’s commitment to development and good things.

Oba Aromolaran noted that the construction of the new palace would further enthrone the spirit of love, oneness and togetherness among the Ijesa.

The foremost traditional ruler commended the sons and daughters of Ijesaland for their team spirit that ensured the successful completion of the project which was done within nine months.