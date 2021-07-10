Block Industry has energised the value chain of construction business in the world, with builders and artisans recording exponential growth and livelihood from the massive numbers of building projects thriving across states, cities and villages.

Speaking on this, a block manufacturer in Lagos, Mr. Jimoh Akinfenwa, said the business is capital intensive as it requires huge chunk of investment capital to start, which ultimately will bring more profits.

Jimoh says though the business is very profitable, it requires technical skills, manpower development and expertise to train workers to produce good blocks that can last, noting that block business has strengthened urban and rural activities with construction business hence, leading to influx of artisans and workers to various sites to engage in construction activities.

Starting The Business

Acquire Land

You can start a block industry by renting, leasing, or purchasing land in a new or developing site. It can be a plot or more depending on what you can afford. This land should not be in a swampy or waterlogged area because it can affect the quality of your block. Asides from that, it can make driving in that condition very difficult for suppliers and customers to drive through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water System

For a block making industry, you need water supply and more of it. Water will be used to mix sand and cement to mould blocks and to water blocks on daily basis until it becomes strong. If you do not have a natural water supply like stream or river, sink a borehole or dig a well, then, install tanks. Just make sure you have a guaranteed source of water at all times.

Equipment

Some of the equipment used in a block industry business are: Generator, Moulder, Wood Carriers, Supply truck, Concrete mixer, among others. So, you will need to procure all the mentioned equipment when investing in block-making business.

Labour

For a standard block industry business, you will need to employ the services of dedicated and passionate people, such as; machine operators, mixers, labourers, loaders, and drivers. In this business, labourers are usually paid daily, based on the number of blocks or types of block they make.

The machine operator handles and operates the machine. The mixers mix the cement and sand that goes into the moulder, while, the labourers move the blocks from the moulder to the drying point.

Profitability

Block making is a profitable business that requires following due process and backing it up with determination to succeed. Start small and grow big if you don’t have any experience in the business.

A small scale block industry can make as much as N10,000 in daily profit if you are able to develop a ready market. This will translate to N60,000 per week for a six day working week and N240,000 per month.