The federal government has declared Friday, October 1, 2021 as public holiday to mark the nation’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, on Wednesday, congratulated all Nigerians on this year’s independence celebration.

Aregbesola assured Nigerians of government’s commitment to tackle and eradicate all forms of challenges – be it political socio-economic and all diverse problems.

He noted that Nigerians’ warmth, welcoming spirit and love, as well as the abundant wealth inherent in the country’s human capital and the richness of our land, make Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope, if we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials.

According to him, “A country of about 200 million and above people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious DIAMOND that we are.

“Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academia, business, innovation, music, movie, entertainment, fashion and culture.

“We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope,” Aregbesola said.

In a statement signed by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, the minister confirmed that celebrating Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary is necessary, adding that the safety of the citizenry is Mr. President’s huge concern, especially with COVID-19 Delta variant still in place.

He stated, therefore, that this year’s celebration is being held without the usual pomp and pageantry.

While wishing Nigerians a fruitful independence celebration, the minister reminded citizens of the fact that Nigeria’s founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue, came together for Nigeria’s independence.

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to join hands together with the present administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, both at home and abroad as this, according to him, shall be a befitting tribute to the struggles of our heroes past.