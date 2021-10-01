Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated Nigerians on the 61st independence day anniversary, saying the country remains great and full of potentials, irrespective of its current challenges of nationhood and development.

Also, the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Salihu- Danladi, has stressed the need for Nigerians, irrespective of race and religion to be more united and patriotic.

“I join Mr. President and the rest of the country to felicitate our compatriots, especially the people of Kwara State, on the 61st independence anniversary. There is no pretending that our country is undergoing a truly challenging phase in national development. However, I am upbeat that we will emerge better, stronger, more united and prosperous as a people,” Governor AbdulRazaq said in a statement.

AbdulRazaq in the statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, added: “We may not be where we want to be, but our country is definitely neither stagnant nor hopeless. With more dose of unity, patriotism, discipline, positive disposition, and belief in the strength of our diversity and ingenuity as a people, we will attain our full potentials as the largest nation of black people in the world.

“I, therefore, congratulate Mr. President, identify with and acknowledge his strides in infrastructural development, and the efforts to curtail insecurity while fostering national peace and stability. Kwara people and our administration will always show a good example in how to live and grow together in peace and harmony.”

For his part, the speaker in a message signed by his chief press secretary, Sheu Yusuf, noted that despite the current prevailing challenges bedeviling the nation, Nigeria remains the giant of Africa.

He said and one way to sustain the nation’s enviable status was for the citizens to be more united and patriotic.

While noting that every nation of the world has one or more challenges and Nigeria would not be an exemption, the speaker called on Nigerians to preach peace and unity, eschew violence and hate.

“Nigeria like other countries of the world is having her own share of challenges, especially security challenges, but as we mark our Sixty-first independence anniversary, our problems are surmountable if we renew our patriotism and unite to pursue the true dreams of our founding fathers built on a virile and economic-prosperous nation.

“Despite the challenges, President Muhammad Buhari and our dear Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq have, through their genuine and determined efforts been working assiduously to make the country and the state sustainable through their policies and programs that are already paying off,” the speaker stated.