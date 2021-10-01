The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has said despite the hardship and challenges faced by Nigerians, the 61st independence day anniversary of the country is worth celebrating.

SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, in his Independence Day message said it is the belief of the union that; because we made it thus far, we shall further survive and our country shall also be great again.

He, “It is therefore pertinent to state that the current difficult situation Nigeria/Nigerians are facing are evidently all man made, therefore it is surmountable.”

He however described as disheartening the level of disconnect between the political class, and the masses.

According to him, it is glaring that most members of the political class are only busy pursuing political power and forgotten the social contract with they signed with the citizens.

He said, “This has become evident by the monstrous insecurity that is ravaging Nigeria. Free movement of people, goods and services have become almost impossible due to insecurity and the deplorable nature of our highways, yet the most trending topic for our political leaders from the south to the north is 2023 elections.

“How could it be that our children are no longer safe in our schools because of incessant kidnapping and killings, yet those that it fall on their shoulders to take actions are busy politicking.

“How could it be that prices of food and other commodities are skyrocketing everyday in the country and citizens are going to bed without food, yet our leaders and political leaders have not shown any concern.

“It’s therefore time for Government at all levels to sit-up and squarely face its constitutional responsibilities of protecting and providing basic needs of Nigerians. Those we elected and gave power to lead our country must find solutions to our problems and bring development to our communities. Politicians must re-invent themselves and be true countrymen who strive and work for the common good of the country and its citizens. Nigeria’s own case must not be different from what other developed countries are doing.

“It is time for government to jettison the old attitude of reneging the fulfilmet of agreements it entered into with unions in the labour sector for a change.

“Nigeria is now 61 years of age, meaning that she is no longer a toddler therefore, those who pilots its affairs must act matured as well. I call on government to forthwith be honest in dealing with labour unions for the sake of progress of our dear country.”