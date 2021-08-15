Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said true liberty lies in the independence of the judiciary in all ramifications, stressing that the people will be the direct beneficiaries.

Governor Akeredolu who spoke at the valedictory Court Session in honour of the retiring Ondo Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Olutoyin Akeredolu, held at the state High Court, reiterated his administration’s commitment to judicial independence.

The Governor also emphasised that the people can only be better served if the three arms of government are allowed to act separately and independently as the constitution permits.

According to the Governor, the Judiciary as the last arm is the gatekeeper, checkmating the proclivity of the other two towards excessive preferences.

The Governor added that since the inception of his administration, he has continued to uphold the sanctity of the independence of the three arms of government in all its official dealings.

The Governor while congratulating the retiring CJ, said the state is proud of her meritorious services, just as he congratulated members of the Bench in the state Judiciary for the cooperation extended to the CJ all through her tenure.

“We continue to insist that the people can be best served if these institutions of State are allowed to act separately and independently as the constitution permits. We have never, at any moment, sought to undermine this principle upon which modern societies, which embrace democracy, act.

“We stand here, with our heads erect in the knowledge that we have been able to shield all members of our State from wanton disregard to decency. It is our pride to have a very vibrant third arm of government in the state,” he said.