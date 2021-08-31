The Indian Government has said the country has achieved a landmark with the highest single-day vaccination, stressing that it has administered 1,03,35,290 vaccine doses in the last 24, which surpassed the cumulative figure of 62.29 Cr (62,29,89,134).

This was disclosed yesterday by the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, adding that this landmark was achieved through 67,19,042 sessions even as the government reiterated its commitment to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

“The recovery of 31,374 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,18,52,802. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.56%.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 62 consecutive days now,” the statement added.

46,759 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, while the active Caseload is presently3,59,775. Active cases presently constitute 1.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases, the statement said.

As the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded, the last 24 hours saw a total of 17,61,110 tests being conducted.

India has so far conducted over 51.68 Cr (51,68,87,602) cumulative tests, while testing capacity has been enhanced across the country. Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.19% remains less than 3% for the last 64 days now.

The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.66%, which has remained below 3% for the last 33 days and below 5% for 82 consecutive days now, the statement added.