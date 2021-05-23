The Indian Government has condoled with Nigeria over the death of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who was killed in an air crash alongside 11 other officers including the crew on Friday at the Kaduna International Airport.

The Indian High Commission expressed this on its twitter handle yesterday; stressing that Attahiru has imparted new momentum in the military ties between India and Nigeria.

“We express our heartfelt, deepest condolences on the passing away of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff. Even during his short tenure, Gen. Attahiru imparted new momentum to the traditionally close ties between our armed forces. May his soul rest in peace”, the High Commission twitted.

On Friday, The US diplomatic mission in Nigeria also called Attahiru’s death “a tremendous loss to Nigeria” on Twitter, adding: “We join Nigerians in mourning the tragic loss of life from today’s plane crash.”

The incident on Friday occurred “due to inclement weather” as the plane was landing at the Kaduna International Airport, the armed forces said in a statement.

The late Attahiru was one of the military service chiefs that were appointed in January by President Muhammadu Buhari following pressure to replace to former service chiefs, who allegedly failed to curb the increasing level of insurgency perpetrated by the Boko Haram and allied groups in the northern parts of the country.

President Buhari, a former general, in a statement said the crash “was one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country”.

Nigeria’s military has been fighting to dislodge the Boko Haram in the northeast for over a decade in a conflict that has killed more than 40,000 and displaced some two million.

The situation has been compounded by the menacing presence of another international terrorist group, the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) linked to ISIL, said to be battling for supremacy with the Boko Haram within the dreaded Sambisa forest.