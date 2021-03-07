By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

The India- Nigeria Strategic Dialogue to tackle terrorism and related crimes has held in New Delhi India with a Nigerian delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno at the invitation of India’s National Security Advisser Shri Ajit K. Doval KC.

ADVERTISEMENT

According a statement issued on Friday by Vipul Mesariya

First Secretary (Political and Information Desk) of the

High Commission of India, Abuja, said Babagana Monguno’s visit to New Delhi for the First Strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue between India and Nigeria at the level of NSA from March 4-5, 2021 was to deepen collaboration to address the scourge of terrorism.

The statement said that within the framework of the close and strategic partnership between India and Nigeria, the National Security Advisors held in-depth discussions on the threats and challenges faced by democratic societies from terrorism, extremism, radicalization including through the cyberspace, as well as from international crime, arms and drug smuggling and piracy.

“The two sides identified specific areas of cooperation to enhance their fight against all forms of terrorism, reaffirming their firm belief that there can be no justification for terrorism in any form or manifestation. They also agreed to enhance their cooperation in the international arena and maintain regular contact in this area,” the statement said.

During his visit, the National Security Adviser of Nigeria also paid a visit to the External Affairs Minister of India where he had further discussions on security measures to tame violent extremism.