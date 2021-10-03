The Indian High Commissioner to Abhay Thakur has called on the international community to embrace non-violence approach to the resolution of conflicts ravaging many parts of the world, stressing that it remains the best approach.

The envoy said this in an interview with reporters during an event organized by the High Commission to commemorate the non-violence philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, which has proven to be an enduring legacy for tackling conflicts around the world.

The event was also to mark the 152nd birthday of Gandhi, the iconic Indian revolutionary leader, on October 2, which was declared as the International Day of Non-violence by the United Nations resolution in 2007.

According to the envoy, “the significance of celebrating and remembering Gandhi can never be overemphasized, every day, every event that takes place in the world can only underscore how important it is for us to remember and follow Gandhi’s teachings even to this day.

“His message is ever more relevant , ever more important because not only did he speak about non- violence , he also spoke a lot about sustainable development and today as we mark the 152nd anniversary of the birth of Gandhi, we also mark the 15th International Day of Non-violence.

“The UN adopted resolution in 2007 to declare Gandhi’s birth as the International Day of non –violence and this is a message that the whole world needs to adopt non-violence means of conflict resolution, of disputes settlement, of reconciling differences and actually ensuring that terrorism, instability, poverty are all tackled in the spirit of mutual accommodation, tolerance and above all non-violence.”

The Indian High Commission in Nigeria marked the day with Yoga performances for children to send the message of non-violence to them as Yoga translates to unity and clam, which is the core message of Gandhi in peaceful resolutions.

Mrs Bhawna Vajpai, a Yoga instructor and Convergence Specialist at the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said Yoga is about the union of mind and body.

“We know we do a lot of exercises but sometimes we disconnect, sometime we feel we are doing only cardiac exercise. Yoga is one exercise that takes care of mental health, emotional, and physical health.

“So, when children do Yoga along with other exercises, ultimately improves their alertness, their sharpness increases. So for children, this is very important,” Vajpai added.