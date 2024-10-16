Advertisement

A series of bomb threats targeting Indian airlines has led to heightened security concerns, with the latest incident involving a diversion of an Akasa Air flight.

The aircraft, carrying 184 passengers, including three infants, was heading to Bengaluru from New Delhi when it was forced to return to the capital on Wednesday due to a security alert.

Akasa Air confirmed the diversion, stating that the crew followed “all required emergency procedures for a safe landing in Delhi.”

Emergency response teams closely monitored the situation as the plane landed safely back in New Delhi.

In another incident on Wednesday, an IndiGo plane traveling from Mumbai to New Delhi was also diverted, landing in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, following a similar bomb threat.

Director-General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Zulfiquar Hasan, however reassured the public that “Indian skies are absolutely safe.”

He also mentioned that authorities were actively investigating the incidents, adding, “We are confident of tracing all those behind these threat messages and very strict action under law will be taken.”

According to the Indian Express, twelve domestic and international flights have faced bomb threats since Monday, with all turning out to be false alarms. It however noted that authorities were exploring various leads, including threats posted on social media.

The hoax bomb scares extend beyond India’s borders. On Tuesday, Singapore dispatched F-15 fighter jets to escort an Air India Express flight after a bomb threat was received via email.

The aircraft landed safely at Changi Airport, escorted away from populated areas by the jets.

Air India also faced a security scare this week when a flight from New Delhi to Chicago in the United States made an emergency landing in Iqaluit, Canada.

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair reported that passengers were later airlifted to Chicago after the plane landed safely.

IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost airline, experienced bomb threats regarding flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Muscat, Oman, earlier this week.

Despite the widespread disruption, Indian authorities have continued to emphasise that all the incidents have so far been false alarms.