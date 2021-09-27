An Indian non-governmental organisation (NGO) named Hands4help, has bagged the African Icon Award 2021, from the Institute for Commerce Research and Enterprises Development (ICRED) during its annual international conference, held in Abuja at the weekend.

ICRED, a government approved and the largest professional commerce research hub in Africa, offers this award annually to recognise and celebrate individuals and corporate organisations with top record of most impactful and change driven activities on social and humanitarian causes.

Receiving the award on behalf of Hands4help, its chairman, Dr Mahboob Sadal Khan, noted that education and healthcare are a problem in Africa.

“We are trying to educate people that healthcare can be taken care of in advance before it goes big with severe symptoms. We have been working for a long time, bringing expertise to Africa. I thank all my

team for this award, both in Nigeria and India, especially Suleiman Adamu and my family who supported me to establish all these works in Nigeria. I also appreciate the organisers of this award. I’m very glad that Africans recognised this work and recommended me for this award.

“We are using this platform to express our deep hearted gratitude to the Institute for Commerce research and Enterprises development Nigeria (ICRED) for recognizing and rewarding our efforts in the field of humanity and social ventures in Africa. We couldn’t do any of this without the CSR department of our Nigerian Partner Company, Gadawur Global Investment Limited and P&Q Medics Nigeria Ltd. This honour is not a credit to Hands4help alone but a common achievement for the Hands4help and its global partners,” he said.

Registrar of ICRED Dr Ahmed Lateef Taiwo, said the choice of Hands4help for the award was easy because of “the tremendous and impactful opportunities created by Hands4help to enable the poor and marginalized societies in Africa have free and unhindered access to quality healthcare, education and social infrastructure.”

Chairman, Gadawur Global Investment Limited Suleiman Adamu said the award is well deserved by the NGO.

Also, Nasrul -L-lahi Fathi Society (NASFAT), Abuja branch chief missioner Mallam Sharafdeen Aliagan has received a doctorate degree award in Commerce and Enterprises Development from Institute for Commerce Research and Enterprises Development (ICRED).

The cleric while speaking to journalists after receiving the award in Abuja at the weekend said, now, he can speak with authority and principles of commerce and enterprises for the growth and wellbeing of humanity.

He opined that, the insecurity and other economic challenges bedevilling the nation is as a result of non-availability of sustainable economic plans by the policy makers.

He therefore, charged other clerics as ambassadors of Islam to always

seek more knowledge to remain relevant and be an authority on socio economic matters that affects humanity to guide the Muslim ummah.