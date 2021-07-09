A Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ogba area of the state has sentenced one Mrs. Sekinat Raji, who came into Nigeria from India, to 14 days Community Service for violating the Coronavirus Pandemic Law 2021 of the State.

Magistrate Bolanle Adeola handed down the verdict after Raji pleaded guilty to the two-count charge brought against her by the Lagos State government.

The convict was specifically accused of flouting the COVID ‘19 law which stipulated seven days mandatory Isolation from the public for every traveler into the State.

The state claimed that the convict broke out of confinement thereby becoming a nuisance to the public contrary to Section 17(2) of the Coroner Pandemic Emergency law 2021 and Section 6(m) of the public health law, laws of Lagos state 2015.

Before she was convicted, the prosecutor, Benedicta Shokoya, had told the court that Mrs. Raji with Passport Number B00166532 came into Lagos State on Qatar Airline flight on May 23, 2021 from India, one of the ‘Red’ listed countries, and was transported to one of the Isolation Hotels, Airport Hotel.

She claimed, “Since her arrival at the hotel, the passenger has consistently left the hotel as the surveillance team whilst visiting the hotel did not meet her at the facility on at least two occasions.

“On another occasion, she left to attend her daughter’s wedding and came back around 8:pm of the same day according to the Hotel staff.’’