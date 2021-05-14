BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA |

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the discovery of the B.1.617 Indian strain in the country does not call for anxiety, saying that the centre is analysing the information.

The director-general of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who spoke on Arise TV morning show yesterday monitored in Abuja, said the federal government has taken action by restricting travelling from India, and has warned the citizens on the pending risk.

He, however, stressed the need for Nigerians to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols rather than worry about the new variant.

“That the virus is in Nigeria is not in itself a reason for concern.

“The reason for concern is that what we are doing, first as a government, second as a people. There is no point in Nigerians attending weddings that are super spreader events without masks and worrying about the emergence of a variant.

“We can only sustain the very fragile gain that we have made when we work together,” he said.