India is struggling to convince its healthcare and frontline workers to take a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine controversially approved without late-stage efficacy data, government data showed yesterday, days ahead of a wider roll-out.

The country has the world’s second-highest number of COVID-19 infections after the United States, with cases recently surging as mask-wearing declines and states have eased social distancing measures.

A lack of confidence in a homegrown vaccine could prevent India from meeting its target of vaccinating 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.

India has vaccinated more than 10.5 million healthcare and frontline workers since the beginning of its immunisation campaign on January 16.

But only 1.2 million, or about 11 percent of them have taken COVAXIN, the locally developed vaccine from Bharat Biotech, while the remaining 9.4 million have used the vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca, according to the government’s Co-win online platform used to track the vaccination drive.

India’s federal government has so far ordered 10 million doses of COVAXIN and 21 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot. The government said it has received at least 5.5 million COVAXIN doses.

“It’s all because of the initial discussion about how COVAXIN was only an experimental vaccine, how it had not completed the Phase-3 trial,” said Dr Subhash Salunkhe, who advises the Maharashtra state government on vaccine strategy.

However, India’s health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday attributed the lower uptake of COVAXIN to Bharat Biotech’s limited production capacity compared with that of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine producer, which is making the AstraZeneca shot for low- and medium-income countries.