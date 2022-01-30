The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has called for a more robust collaboration between the agency and local start-ups in the country in line with the promotion of the indigenous content agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The promotion of indigenous content which is one of the strategic pillars of the Agency’s Strategic Road Map and Action Plan 2021-2024 was designed specifically to create opportunities for the development of homegrown solutions to meet the country’s needs as well as create wealth for the nation.

The agency’s director-general, Kashifu Inuwa, while giving a keynote address at the virtual maiden edition of the Innovation Ecosystem Engagement, said Nigeria cannot be great globally if it doesn’t build locally.

In a statement issued by the agency yesterday, Inuwa, who expressed excitement at the prospects of the event, stated that it was geared towards listening to active startup ecosystem players and proffering solutions on how NITDA can collaborate to mitigate the challenges being faced by the ecosystem.

He described the tech ecosystems as a ‘home’, and empathetically stated that he understood the frustrations and challenges of local startups in the country because that was where he started from.

“I started very early when I was in 200 level. I perfectly understand how rough the journey is. I know how important it is to have enabling policies and infrastructure and how painful it is to fail”, he said.

He disclosed that currently, he had taken it upon himself to utilise all resources and opportunities at his disposal to make the tech ecosystem a more viable and better one.

While giving assurances of the present administration’s support towards the tech ecosystem, he highlighted policies enacted such as the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy in 2019, the National Broadband Plan in 2020, the draft Start-up’s bill for onward transmission to the National Assembly in 2021 and the launch of the 5G policy which was developed to create enabling environments for start-ups to thrive.

