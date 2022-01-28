A group under the auspices of One Nigeria group (ONG) has appealed to the nation’s political players to play the game of politics according to the rules with the 2023 general Elections building up .

President of the group, Muhammed Saleh ,made the charges in the statement signed on Friday, said “ the indivisibility of Nigeria should come first in all.”

He stressed that the call has become more imperative in the face of the June and September 2022 governorship election in Ekiti and Osun states , serving as litmus test for the ultimate 2023 general elections.

Mr Saleh furthered condemned those calling for succession in some parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is required in today’s Nigeria is for every citizen to fulfill his or her pledge to the country as exemplified in the national pledge”.

ADVERTISEMENT