Indorama-Eleme Petrochemicals Limited has said its operations does not contribute to the soot in the atmosphere in Rivers State and environs.

The head, corporate communications, Indorama, Dr Jossy Nkwocha, disclosed this yesterday shortly after taking selected journalists on tour of some of the company’s plants at Eleme, Rivers State.

The tour of the facility by journalists included visits to the fertiliser plants and the petrochemicals plants as well as the company’s control room.

Nkwocha stated that although the company had not been accessed by anyone or group of emitting soot into the atmosphere, it decided to be proactive by taking journalists on tour of its plants.

He said, “We have taken this pain to bring journalists from different newspapers in Nigeria to come and see for themselves.

“We have shown you all our fertiliser operations, all our petrochemical operations and to tell you that we are an open book; to show you that Indorama operations do not emit any soot whatsoever.

“We have a closed system and this closed system does not allow any extraneous gas to escape. As explained to us in the control room, we buy this natural gas from either Agip or Total and we don’t allow it to waste by flaring it,” he said.

