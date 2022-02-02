What is your impression about the Gombe Industrial Park project?

I am highly impressed by what I have seen on ground here at the industrial park site and I must commend His Excellency, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his vision in conceiving this transformational industrial park and for the determination and astute management that has brought the project to this level despite the paucity of resources available to the state government. Given his Excellency’s track record in roads and other capital projects, I have no doubt that we will be coming back here before the end of this year to commission the first phase of the industrial park.

You mentioned transformational change; can you shed more light on that?

This project is transformational because it will move Gombe State beyond being a mere agrarian state. Despite the many natural resources we have in the state and the agricultural produce being harvested by the hardworking citizens of the state, we have not seen much impact on the living standards of Gombawa and this is because little value is added to such resources and produces before they are transported out of the state to enrich others. A functional industrial park will attract both large and small scale industries that will process such commodities, keep more of the value generated within the state, create employment opportunities and generally have a positive impact on various aspects of the state.

This team from Gombe State Investment and Property Development Company which I am privileged to lead is here today to assess the progress of work on the industrial park as the company has a very important role to play in disseminating news of the good work that is being done here to potential investors and convincing such investors to come and set up shop here. From the work that we have seen so far, which to be honest is beyond our expectations, everything that investors need is being provided ranging from power, good network of roads, water, security and so much more. So our job as an investment promotion agency is made easier because it is easy to sell a good product. So we are going to start immediately to talk to target industrialists and corporate organisations who will want to take advantage of the facilities in this industrial park and the position of Gombe State as the centre and industrial hub of the North East, one of the most secure states in Nigeria and a state recently recognised as number one in terms of ease of doing business in Nigeria.

What can you say about the Governor Yahaya administration on this project?

I commend my senior brother and our governor once again for this project which on completion will be one of his biggest legacies apart from other legacy projects in the pipeline like the new state secretariat; new Legislative and Judiciary complexes as well as so many laudable projects in the state which includes roads, health, education, water, power and other infrastructural projects. I pledge the commitment of myself, the GSIPDC and my friends and companies to seeing the successful completion and take off of this project in sha Allah because that is the Game Changer!

