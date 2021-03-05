Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, has extolled Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has been been extolled with an award of honour over his sterling achievements in the area of aggressive industrialisation of the state which the Governor claimed would turn around the fortunes of the state.

The NIPR members would be in Calabar for a 3-day workshop to discuss a way forward on how the institute can find a way to fashion out a policy that can move the country forward.

Speaking on the theme “Lobbying and Social Change in Nigeria at the Transcorp Hotel, Calabar, venue of the workshop, where the Governor was conferred with the prestigious Leadership /Industrialisation Award, the national president of the Institute, Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo stated: “This award is in recognition of your Industrialisation feats. It takes a combination of education, intellect, dedication, foresight, visionary leadership and commitment to achieve what you have achieved so far in the area of Industrialisation.

“Under your watch, Cross River has joined the global Industrialisation map and this is despite paucity of funds.”

In his remarks, Governor lauded NIPR for finding him worthy of an award, saying it came to him as a surprise and pledged his administration’s continued accelerated socio- economic development of the state.

The Governor called on NIPR to drive a process for a structural overhaul of lobbying as catalyst for social change in Nigeria, saying unless this was done, “from the Nigerian context, lobbying will continue to be equated with bribery and corruption.”

Gov. Ayade made a case for the inclusion of lobbying as a distinct course of study in institutions of higher learning in Nigeria.

In his earlier remark, the Minister for Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed represented by the General Manager NTA, Calabar, Samuel Olalude, described lobbying as a veritable tool for packaging communications and advocacy for social issues.

According to the Minister, through lobbying, Public relations experts can play an important role in ensuring that messages are communicated accurately.