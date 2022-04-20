Industry Newspapers, organisers of The Industry Summit/Awards, formerly The Industry Evening Summit, has announced governor of Borno State, Prof, Babagana Zulum, governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel as The Industry Governor of the Year- Overall, Job Creation and Infrastructure respectively.

The Industry Awards team of assessors also named the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, chairman, Troyka Holdings, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo; chief executive officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; as Regulatory Officer of the Year, Doyen of Advertising in Africa, Banker of the Year respectively.

According to the organisers of the event, the decision was reached after the team of assessors of The Industry Summit/Awards had painstakingly reviewed the impact of governance by the governors in Nigeria on their states and finally settled on these three governors.

They said the award would be conferred on all the recipients, during this year’s edition of The Industry Summit/Awards.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, the convener of the Summit and the editor-in-chief of The Industry Newspapers, Mr. Goddie Ofose, revealed that, “the event is envisioned to bring together leaders of thoughts in Nigerian business landscape in order to rev up conversations that would deepen financial inclusion and proffer solution to the challenges of banking the unbanked.