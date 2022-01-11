By Tunde Oguntola

The year 2021 was indeed an eventful year for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). However, one of the dangerous trends that could not be forgotten in a hurry besides the conduct of Anambra State Governorship Election, was the burning of INEC offices across the country.

Described as a worrisome trend by Observers, some of the offices of the commission burnt in the Southeast region, include Ahiazu Mbaise LGA in Imo which was razed by unknown men, followed by the burning of the Igboeze LGA office in Enugu State.

In a related development, the perpetrators stormed Udenu office ‪on May 16 and sustained their dishonourable act with the attack on the INEC headquarters in Enugu, where vehicles were burnt and offices ransacked. On May 23, the INEC headquarters in Awka, Anambra was invaded and set on fire.

Not deterred by the nefarious act, the commission ensured a transparent and credible process as the Anambra governorship election which was largely hailed by Observers.

Sadly, it was not without a price, the Commission said the financial cost of conducting the Anambra poll was huge, compared with those of Ondo and Edo states that were held in 2020 because of the amount involved in reconstructing the commission’s offices torched by hoodlums during the turmoil in the Southeast region.

Prior to the conduct of the Anambra election, pundits are of the view that the poll will be a litmus test for 2023 elections.

Shortly after the election, the Centre for Democracy and Development stated inter alia in its post-election report that “the Anambra governorship election experience is an indication of the difficulties that might affect the conduct of the 2023 general election, as insecurity spreads and deepens in most parts of the country.”

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room decried that “the Anambra State Governorship Election appears to suffer from severe logistical challenges.”

The Situation Room observed protracted delays in the opening of polls in most polling units, as a result of the late deployment of ad hoc staff of INEC and materials from Registration Area Centres across the state.

The commission also conducted bye-elections to fill vacant seats in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly in Aba North/Aba South. Others are Gwaram, Lere, Sabo Gari and Isoko North local government, and Isoko South I.

It will be recalled that during the year, INEC also used BVAS for its election. At the moment, there is an urgent need to end perennial challenges of logistics, vote-buying, and election violence, intimidation and arson resulting in poor voter turnout as these call for sober reflection. Others are the need to adopt diaspora voting as they remain disenfranchised.

However, the onus before the commission is to deliver a free, fair, and credible election in the country during the 2023 election and other off-cycle elections.