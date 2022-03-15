Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the Ekiti State governorship election in its state and local government offices as required by law.

The list which is in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, shows that 16 political parties will slug it out at the polls slated for June 18. The governorship candidate comprises 14 males and two females.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, and his running mate, Afuye Monisade; Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Olabisi Kolawole, and his running mate Kolapo Olugbenga Kolade are among the candidates on the list.

Also on the list are the two female candidates: Elebute-Halle Josephine Kemi of the ADP with her male running mate Afuye Idowu Sunday and

APP candidate Christiana Modupe Olatawura and her running mate Ibukun Solomon Owolabi.

A statement signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, urged political parties to note the provision of the law for compliance.

The statement reads in part: “The Commission wishes to remind political parties that under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, any party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list “shall notify the Commission in writing, signed by its national chairman and secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election.”

Furthermore, the statement also drew the attention of the parties to Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the Commission “shall not be ground to invalidate the election”.

“The final list is published in our State and Local Government offices in Ekiti State as well as our website and social media platforms for public information as required by law,” the statement added.