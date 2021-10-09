The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it was committed to enhancing on the capacity of political parties to deepen internal democracy for political stability in Nigeria.

Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at the opening ceremony of this year’s annual summit of political parties and stakeholders held in Abuja yesterday.

Yakubu noted that the summit, organised by the Political Parties Leadership and Policy Development Centre of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru would enhance and promote tolerance, democracy and equality of political parties in the country.

Represented by a national commissioner in the commission, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, the INEC chairman noted that political parties, through the summit, would learn and fill existing gaps in their parties, such as inclusivity, more participation of Women and the involvement of more youths.

He added the theme of the 2021 summit, ‘Political Parties and Democratic Stability in Nigeria: Setting Agenda for 2021 General Elections’, included an appraisal of parties and the state of inclusivity of political participation in Nigeria.

The INEC chairman commended NIPSS for supporting political parties in Nigeria, even as he cherishes the existing relationship between the commission and the institute.

Earlier in a keynote address, director general, Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, Professor Eghosa Osaghae had reminded political parties that the stability of political system in the country depended on political actors.

INEC also yesterday disclosed that no fewer than 2.5million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise during the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

These according to the electoral body comprises the 77,475 new registrants at the end of the first quarter of the Continuous Voter’s Registration (CVR) exercise on 5th September and the existing register of 2,447,996 eligible voters used for the 2019 general election.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu who disclosed this at the emergency meeting of political parties and the commission in Abuja yesterday, said work was ongoing on the printing of the PVCs for new registrants.

Yakubu assured that INEC would use various channels, including e-mails and text messages, to contact the new voters to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) before the election.