BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has converted 1,495 Voting Points (VPs) to Polling Units (PUs) in Adamawa State.

Mr Kassim Gaidam, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) disclosed this at stakeholders meeting yesterday in Yola.

He said the aim was to decongest PUs with many VPs to address the challenge of voter apathy during elections.

Gaidam said population growth, new settlements, difficult terrains and other factors were considered by the commission in trying to decongest the available PUs.

“You will recall that during the 2019 elections, the statistics showed that we had 1,973,083 registered voters, spread across the 2,608 PUs and 1,495 VPs.

“With the exercise therefore, the state will have a total of 4,104 full-pledged PUs,” he said. According to him, all the PUs will be at public buildings.

He said that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) would commence on June 28 and urged those who have reached the age of 18 years to register.

Alhaji Adamu Alhaji, the state Commissioner of Police advised political parties to play the game of politics by the rules. Adamu,

was represented by ACP Audu Paul at the event.