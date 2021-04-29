ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph |

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 1,756 additional polling units in Nasarawa State.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr. Uthman Ajidagba, gave the hint during a visit to some of the newly established polling units in Karu local government area of the state.

According to Ajidagba, Karu local government area was selected for the commencement of the process of creating new polling units due to the high population in the area and its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory.

He stated that INEC had been holding series of consultations and engagements with stakeholders in the electoral process and leaders of political parties to ensure success in the exercise.

Chairman, Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), Nasarawa State Chapter, Alhaji Aminu Maifata, said the creation of additional polling units would go a long way to adding value to the electoral process.

The creation of additional polling units by INEC brings to 3,256 the total number polling units in Nasarawa State.