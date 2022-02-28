The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Hon Musa Agah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of Jos North/ Bassa federal constituency by-election in Plateau State.

Similarly, Chief Ezra Dakup of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of Pankshin South state constituency by-election in the state.

INEC’s returning officer, Yinka Oyerinde while declaring the result of Jos North/Bassam federal constituency said Musa Agah of the PDP polled a total of 40,343 votes to defeat his challenger, Muhammed Adam Alkali of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), who garnered a total of 37, 757 while Abbey Aku of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 26, 111.

Eleven political parties contested the February 26th by-elections to fill the positions left by Haruna Maitalla of the APC who died in a motor accident in April, 2021 and late Hon Henry Longs of Pankshin state constituency.

Meanwhile, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has congratulated the winners and commended the electorate for coming out to vote for the candidates of their choice and conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner, which ensured that there was no breakdown of law and order throughout the process.

The governor in a statement issued by the director of press and public affairs to the governor, Dr Simon Makita Machan, also appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting the exercise in a transparent manner and ensuring that all parties and candidates had a level playing ground to campaign and participate in the by-elections.

The governor said that he was happy for the role played by the security agencies who maintained neutrality and supported INEC and other stakeholders towards a successful conduct which again reinforced the dividends of the peace process that his administration has toiled to build since coming to office.

Speaking to the newly elected members, the governor said: “Your election is a trust bestowed upon you by the people and shows the confidence they have in you. You should work hard to serve the people honestly and diligently irrespective of their affiliations of tribe, religion, political party and other considerations.”

According to him, having been elected, the biggest focus should be on how to improve the lives of the people and work for a greater Plateau. “With the elections over, it is now time for governance which requires unity, dedication and sacrifice,” he added.

Lalong assured them of his support and cooperation in the discharge of their responsibilities, urging them to hit the ground running as soon as they are sworn in.