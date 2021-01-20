The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 6, 2021 as the date for the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election.

The commission also enjoined all the registered political parties to pay close attention to the timelines and schedule of activities outlined in the timetable and schedule of activities as they are constitutional and statutory provisions.

A statement by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, said that stakeholders in the commission met yesterday and deliberated on a wide range of issues including the issuance of the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the election.

INEC also called on political parties to conduct rancour-free primaries, guarantee level playing field for all aspirants and conduct necessary due diligence on all forms and documents that will be submitted to the commission.

Also, the commission expressed concern about the spate of acrimonious primaries as well as the nomination of unqualified candidates, which results in avoidable litigations, and the nullification of elections by Election Petition Tribunals.

The statement reads in part: “We urge all the stakeholders to support the commission’s efforts to strengthen the electoral process, including the deployment of technology to deliver free, fair and credible elections.

