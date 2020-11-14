The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that the 15-pending bye-elections in 11 states of the federation will be conducted on December 5, 2020. A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday in Abuja, signed by the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter, education, Festus Okoye, recalled the extensive damage to and vandalization of its local government offices and facilities, which affected some areas where the byeelections are scheduled to hold.

LEADERSHIP had reported the commission earlier postponed the elections on account of the security situation and other environmental challenges in the country. The new date was, however, fixed after the Commission’s quarterly engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders in the electoral process. Sequel to the commission’s consultation with political parties and civil society organizations, media, Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) and all resident electoral commissioners, Okoye said the commission believes security in the affected states has improved while the environmental challenges have been reasonably abated.

“The commission consulted with political parties and civil society organizations on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, and with the media and the ICCES on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Finally, it met with all resident electoral commissioners on Thursday, November 12, 2020. “Based on these consultations, the commission believes that security in the affected States has improved while the environmental challenges have been reasonably abated. “Consequently, the commission has decided to hold all the pending bye-elections on Saturday, December 5, 2020,” he added

BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA,