BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, March 20, 2021 for the Ekiti East Constituency 1 bye-election.

This followed the death of Hon Adegbuyi Oluwajuwa Amos, who was the lawmaker representing the Constituency at the State House of Assembly on January 30, 2021.

Adegbuyi, a member of All Progressive Congress (APC) died on the said day after a brief illness.

A statement by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said “the Independent National Electoral Commission met on February 23, 2021 and deliberated on a number of issues including the conduct of Bye-election into the vacant seat of Ekiti East Constituency 1 of Ekiti State.

“The vacancy arose as a result of the death of Hon. Adegbuyi Oluwajuwa Amos, member representing Ekiti East Constituency 1 in the House of Assembly and the subsequent declaration of vacancy for the Constituency by the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye.

“Consequently, the Commission has fixed Saturday 20th March 2021 for the conduct of the bye-election to fill the vacant seat for the Ekiti East Constituency 1 of Ekiti State.”