By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, June 19, 2021 for the conduct of Gwaram federal constituency election in Jigawa State and Sabon Gari state constituency bye-election in Kaduna State.

The development followed the death of the Member representing Gwaram federal constituency of Jigawa State in the House of Representatives, Hon Yuguda Hassan Kila on March 4, 2021, as well as the declaration of the seat of the Member representing Sabon Gari state constituency in Kaduna Assembly, Hon. Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, vacant.

INEC in separate statements signed by its national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Friday in Abuja, said the official notifications for the elections will be published on May 17, 2021.

Okoye said political parties shall conduct their primaries between May 18 and 24, 2021.

He said the Access Code for online submission of nomination forms will be available for collection from May 24, 2021 at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja while the last day for submission of the list of nominated candidates is May 28, 2021 at 6.00pm.

Okoye said all political parties must pay attention to Section 87 of the Electoral Act relating to the nomination processes and submit to the commission the names and particulars of candidates that scored the majority of lawful votes and emerged from valid party primaries.

The statement reads in part: “Political parties shall submit the names of their Polling Agents for the election to the INEC Electoral Officer for Gwaram Local Government Area on/or before June 1, 2021, and campaigns by political parties shall end on June 17, 2021.

“The detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the bye-election have been uploaded on the commission’s website and other social media platforms.

“The commission wishes to reiterate that since work on the expansion of voter access to polling units in the country is ongoing, the bye-election will hold in the existing polling units and voting points across the constituency covering Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State and Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.”

Okoye also urged all political parties to strictly adhere to the timetable and schedule of activities and avoid rancorous primaries and violence during the campaigns and throughout the electoral process.