By Tunde Oguntola |

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, June 19, 2021 for the conduct of Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State and Sabon Gari State Constituency of Kaduna State bye-elections.

The announcement was sequel to the death of the serving member for the Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Hon Yuguda Hassan Kila, on March 4, 2021.

Meanwhile, the vacancy in Kaduna State occurred as a result of Hon Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, Sabon Gari State Constituency’s absence without just cause from one-third of the meetings.

The House of Assembly accused the lawmaker of absconding for one year in contravention of Section 109 (1) [f] and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

INEC, in a separate statement signed by its national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, yesterday, in Abuja, said the official notification for the election will be published on May 17, 2021.

Okoye said political parties shall conduct their primaries between 18th and 24th May, 2021.

He said the Access Code for online submission of nomination forms would be available for collection from May 24, 2021 at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, while the last day for submission of the list of nominated candidates is May 28, 2021 at 6.00 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okoye said all political parties must pay attention to section 87 of the Electoral Act relating to the nomination processes and submit to the commission, the names and particulars of candidates that scored the majority of lawful votes and emerged from valid party primaries.