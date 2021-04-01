ADVERTISEMENT

BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has fixed Saturday 24 April, 2021 for the conduct of the bye-election to fill the vacant seat for the Rimba/Ebagi Ward of Abaji Area Council of Federal Capital Terri[1]tory (FCT).

Also, the commission fixed 12 Feb[1]ruary, 2022 as the date for the conduct of the FCT Area Councils Election. A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, said the three-year tenure of the six chairmen and 62 councillors will expire in May 2022. He added that the FCT is the only part of the country where INEC is responsible for the con- duct of Local Government elections.

For the Rimba/Ebagi Ward of Aba[1]ji Area Council of FCT election, the commission said the official notification for the election was to be published on Wednesday 31 March, 2021. It said political parties shall con[1]duct their primaries between 3rd and 10th April, 2021 while the last day for submission of the list of nominated candidates is at 6 pm on the 14th April 2021.

“Political parties shall submit the names of their polling agents for the election to the electoral officer of the local government on or before 16th April 2021 and campaigns by polit[1]ical parties shall stop on 22nd April 2021,” the statement added.