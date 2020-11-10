A national commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abubakar Nahuche has resigned his appointment from the commission.

The national commission and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye confirmed the development to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

Nahuche represented the North-West zone of the commission and also headed the Estate, Works and Transport committee.

He reportedly resigned his appointment due to personal reasons.

Okoye, however, said President Muhammadu Buhari had accepted his resignation and thanked him for his services to the nation.