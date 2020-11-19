By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

Stakeholders yesterday upheld the legality of President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman for a second term, saying there was no breach of the constitution in the nomination process.

The stakeholders, while speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja on media report about the appointment, said it was the exclusive responsibility of the President, adding that such an appointment was subject to confirmation by the National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also noted that there is nothing that precludes the President from reappointing as chairman of INEC, a person whose earlier tenure has lapsed as the immediate past INEC chairman, provided the President complies with Section154 (3) which demands that the President must consult with the Council of State.

The national chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Dr Leonard Nzenwa, said at the moment there is an acting chairman in INEC who is at the helms of affairs of the Commission.

Ezenwa explained that this means Prof. Yakubu has stepped aside pending the approval of his reappointment by the National Assembly.

He said that Yakubu’s reappointment satisfied all constitutional requirements, and President Buhari acted in line with the tenets of democracy.

According to him, “The President has sent his appointee to the National Assembly which is the right thing to do. At the moment Prof Mahmood is also not on seat as the INEC chairman.

“To me, the right thing has been done. We need to help this country. The President in line with democracy principle has sent his nomination to the National Assembly. President Buhari did not impose Prof. Mahmood on Nigerians, he has sent his nomination to the National Assembly for approval.”

On his part, the executive director of Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), Barr Frank Tietie, said the appointment of a person to the office of the chairman of the INEC is guided by Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution.

The Abuja based legal practitioner said, “There is nothing that precludes the President from reappointing as chairman of INEC, a person whose earlier tenure has lapsed as the immediate past INEC chairman, provided the President complies to Section 154 (3) which demands that the President must consult with the Council of State.”

Also, a legal practitioner Barr Hussaini Saraki said by the provision of section 154 of the 1999 Constitution the President has the Constitutional right to appoint a chairman for the commission. He said that President Buhari has also sent the name of the appointee to the National Assembly for approval, which according to him is constitutional.

“By the provisions of the law, the President is on track. Also, sending the name to the National Assembly for approval is the right thing to do and he has done that,” he added.

The appointment of a person to the office of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission is guided wholesomely by Section 154.

The national commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education, INEC, Barr Festus Okoye, stressed that it is the exclusive responsibility of the President to reappoint the chairman of the Commission.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP, Okoye stated that it is within the constitutional powers of the President to reappoint the chairman of the commission, adding that there was no constitutional breach in the reappointment of Yakubu.

According to him, “The appointment of national and resident electoral commissioners as well as the chairman of the commission is the exclusive responsibility of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Such an appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He also blamed the report of a purported ‘rumpus’ in INEC on those he described as fifth columnists, explaining that the story was planted in newspapers word for word by outsiders who have ulterior motives.